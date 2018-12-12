BANGKOK (AP) - A policeman in Thailand has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a French man at a shopping plaza in Bangkok.

Security video of the killing Wednesday posted online by Thai media allegedly shows the officer in street clothes running after the French man and shooting him at close range in the chest. Thai media identified the slain man as Malik Djamel.

City police chief Lt.-Gen. Sutthipong Wongpin said Senior Sgt.-Maj. Kantapong Huadsri had confessed to killing the man over an argument involving a woman, but that the dispute was not a love triangle.

Police suspect the two were involved in a fistfight before the shooting because Kantapong’s body had bruises that appeared to be caused by physical violence.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.