RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on legislation related to the North Carolina election board, which has yet to finalize who won a very close congressional race because of alleged ballot fraud

North Carolina’s election board chief is concerned about complications if the board’s absentee ballot investigation in a congressional district race is not resolved within the next couple of weeks.

The problems, according to Chairman Josh Malcolm, are conflicting directives from a three-judge panel and from the state legislature.

The judges agreed this week to delay enforcement of their ruling eliminating the current nine-member board as unconstitutional until Dec. 28. But a bill approved Wednesday and sent to Gov. Roy Cooper would keep that board in place until Jan. 31.

The board planned a hearing by Dec. 21 on the 9th Congressional District probe, but Malcolm suggested its work might not finish by Dec. 28.

Malcolm told the judges in a letter late Wednesday that extending the ruling delay further until the 9th District probe is settled would be in the public’s interest.

With ballot fraud allegations hanging over a disputed North Carolina congressional race, state lawmakers have agreed to change the way such “do-over” House elections are handled.

The House and Senate voted Wednesday to require both new primary and general elections if the state elections board decides a redo is needed because of ballot irregularities in a close congressional contest.

The primary election requirement - contained in a measure reworking who oversees the enforcement of state elections and ethics laws and heading to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk - would apply to the current 9th Congressional District race.

The board already can call for a new 9th District general election, but not primary races. But both are required when a North Carolina U.S. House seat is officially declared vacant.





