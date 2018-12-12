URBANDALE, Iowa (AP) - Police in a suburban Des Moines city say the shooting death of a man inside a home was accidental.

Urbandale police say the shooting happened late Sunday night when 20-year-old Anthony Taylor accidentally shot himself inside a friend’s home. Police believe Taylor was handling a gun when he accidentally shot himself.

Police say no charges have been filed, but that the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.





