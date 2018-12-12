NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - A Catholic diocese in Virginia is assessing complaints against a priest “concerning his interactions with young people.”

News outlets reports that Bishop of Richmond Barry C. Knestout stressed in a Dec. 8 letter to parishioners that Rev. Joseph Metzger of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church has not been accused of child sexual abuse.

He said the complaints made to the Catholic Diocese of Richmond’s Safe Environment Office concerned interactions “not in keeping with the Code of Conduct with Minors.” The diocese has a 13-point code of conduct designed to “provide a safe environment” for minors and vulnerable adults.

Metzger has taken a leave of absence while a priest personnel board determines whether he’s able to return to active ministry. Further details have not been released.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.