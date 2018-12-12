BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in the death of his late wife’s naturopathic caregiver, against whom he had filed a lawsuit, has been granted shock probation.
The Daily News reports 36-year-old Omer Ahmetovic had served 21 months of his sentence when a judge granted his motion on Monday. Shock probation is a form of early release typically available to first-time offenders convicted of low-level felony offenses.
Ahmetovic was sentenced in June after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. Ahmetovic shot 59-year-old Juan Sanchez Gonzalez in March 2017, soon after his wife, Fikreta Ibrisevic, died of cancer.
Gonzalez had treated Ibrisevic for several months in 2016, leading to a lawsuit in which the couple said Gonzalez dissuaded her from seeking chemotherapy.
