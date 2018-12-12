CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey woman has pleaded not guilty to bringing a Sri Lankan woman to the U.S. and forcing her to work as a domestic servant for nine years against her will.

Alia Imad Faleh Al Hunaity entered her plea in federal court in Camden on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Secaucus woman is charged with forced labor, alien harboring and marriage fraud. The U.S. attorney’s office alleges she forced the victim to marry her so she could obtain legal status and continue to work without pay.

Al Hunaity also allegedly limited the victim’s contact with the outside world. She was arrested in September.

The forced labor charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. The other counts each carry a five-year maximum prison term.





