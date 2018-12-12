TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) - Prosecutors say a woman who fatally shot another woman inside a suburban Detroit gas station won’t be charged in the killing.

Wayne County’s prosecutor said Wednesday the 40-year-old woman acted in self-defense in the Nov. 16 killing of Tonya Davidson in Taylor, southwest of Detroit.

The woman who shot and killed Davidson is not being identified since she’s not being charged.

The prosecutor’s office says Davidson and the woman got into a fight inside the gas station and that Davidson was the aggressor. The woman shot Davidson once and she died later at a hospital.

WJBK-TV reports that the women had known each other for about 15 years and that Davidson, who was a mother of four, had two daughters with a man who fathered one of the shooter’s children.

___

Information from: WJBK-TV, http://www.fox2detroit.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.