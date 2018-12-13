JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Jefferson City.

KOMU-TV reports that the shooting happened late Wednesday. Police say one man was found dead another wounded. Police say the shooting isn’t connected to the killing Tuesday of Lincoln University student D’Angelo Bratton-Bland.

No other details were immediately released about the latest crime, including the names of the victims or the motive.

