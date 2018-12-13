JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - A north Florida sheriff’s office says it has had its second fatal police shooting in less than a day.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted early Thursday that a robbery suspect was fatally shot by an officer after the suspect raised a firearm in the officer’s direction.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect died at an apartment complex where he was shot.

It was the second fatal shooting for the police agency in less than 24 hours.

A man suspected of stealing a car was fatally shot by an officer at a Jacksonville motel on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect struggled with the officer over a handgun and shot at the officer before he was fatally shot.





