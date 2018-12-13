COLUMBUS, Kan. (AP) - Authorities have arrested two suspected cattle rustlers after they attempted to sell 17 steers that were taken from a Kansas pasture in Oklahoma.

The Cherokee County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that Anthony Francis Whittley and Jasmine Boone are jailed in Oklahoma County on suspicion of transporting stolen property across state lines.

The release says they were caught after an employee with an Oklahoma City livestock barn recognized the owner’s brand on the steers, which were reported stolen Tuesday. Kansas and Oklahoma law enforcement coordinated and made it appear that the cattle had been sold. When Whittley and Boone when to collect the check, they were taken into custody.

The release says they also are suspected of stealing another eight head of cattle in November in Kansas.





