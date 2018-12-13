TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) - The attorney for a 77-year-old Connecticut man charged with beating his wife to death with a steel rod claims his client is now unfit to stand trial.

Daniel Gervais’ competency was restored last year after he was initially determined incompetent to assist with his own defense. The Republican-American reports that Gervais’ case was continued for a month Wednesday to give examiners time to assess his condition.

Gervais is charged with murder in the killing of 79-year Phyllis Gervais at the couple’s Torrington home in 2017. Police said Daniel Gervais called 911 in the early morning hours and said his wife had fallen sometime during the night.

Prosecutor David Shepack didn’t object to a second competency review, but alleges Gervais has a “significant” history of faking illness.

___

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com





