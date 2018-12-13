President Trump met with former Republican presidential-primary rival Chris Christie to consider him for the White House chief of staff position.

Citing “a source familiar with the president’s thinking,” Axios reported that the meeting took place Thursday evening and that Mr. Trump is serious about offering the job to Mr. Christie.

“He’s tough; he’s an attorney; he’s politically-savvy, and one of Trump’s early supporters,” the source told Axios.

While Mr. Christie opposed Mr. Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, the former New Jersey governor also was one of the first established lawmakers to endorse the political-neophyte tycoon once he ended his own campaign. He campaigned for him in the general election also.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.