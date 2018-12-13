LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Police have arrested two parents after cocaine was found inside a can of their baby’s formula.

Lexington police arrested Lemon Allen and Jamarra Burnside on Wednesday. News outlets report they’re charged with wanton endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents say the two dropped off their nine-month-old son at daycare with a diaper bag in June. Police say a plastic bag of cocaine was found in a can of baby formula that belonged to Allen and Burnside’s child.

Police say they found marijuana inside a baby bottle in Allen’s car. Allen claimed his son never used the bottle. Police say they also found two more bottles that they suspect contain the drug serenity, along with .38-caliber bullets inside Burnside’s apartment.

It’s unclear if the two have lawyers who could comment.





