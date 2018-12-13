NEW YORK (AP) - Customs officials at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City say they found 70 live finches hidden inside hair rollers.

Authorities say the passenger carrying the songbirds arrived Saturday from Guyana.

The New York Times reports officials believe the birds were brought to the U.S. to participate in underground singing contests.

Customs officials say people bet on how many times the finches chirp, and a winning male finch can sell for up to $10,000.

The birds found Saturday were turned over to veterinarians with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the passenger was sent back to Guyana.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says bird smuggling could threaten agriculture through the possible spread of diseases such as bird flu.

Customs officers have seized about 184 finches this year.

