HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A former Ohio police officer found guilty of soliciting sex from a teenage girl while he was an officer has been sentenced to nine months in prison.

A Butler County judge sentenced former Colerain Township police officer Robert Brinkman on Wednesday and ordered him to register as a sex offender. The 31-year-old Liberty Township man pleaded guilty in October to charges of importuning and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Authorities say Monroe police were contacted in July by a mother about messages her 13-year-old daughter received via Snapchat in which Brinkman requested the teen send him sexual or revealing photos.

Brinkman apologized Wednesday to the girl’s family and his ex-wife for his “poor decision.”

Defense attorney Brad Kraemer said Brinkman has alcohol abuse problems and post-traumatic stress disorder.





