RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A former Whitewood police chief is awaiting sentencing in two counties after pleading guilty to child sex charges.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 69-year-old Ben Koens, of Belle Fourche, recently pleaded guilty in Butte and Lawrence counties to having sexual contact with a girl under 16. Court documents say the victim was the same person.

Authorities say the sex crimes occurred between 2014 and last spring, years after Koens was fired as police chief in Whitewood in 2011 for undisclosed reasons.

In exchange for Koens’ guilty pleas, prosecutors dropped rape charges that could have landed him in prison for life. He now faces up to 15 years in prison on each sexual contact charge when he’s sentenced Jan. 28 in Butte County and Jan. 29 in Lawrence County.

