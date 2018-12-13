TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman on trial on charges she helped orchestrate the killing of her husband won’t take the stand.

Denise Williams told a judge Thursday that she would not testify on her own behalf.

Prosecutors contend Williams plotted the December 2000 murder of her husband, Mike Williams, with Brian Winchester. Winchester married Denise Williams five years later, but the relationship soured.

Mike Williams disappeared while duck hunting near Tallahassee. It was speculated at the time that he drowned and his body was devoured by alligators.

His buried body was discovered late last year. Winchester testified this week that he shot Mike Williams after pushing him into a large lake. Denise Williams collected $1.75 million in insurance payments after her husband’s death.

A jury is expected to begin deliberating on Friday.





