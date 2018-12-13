Mika Brzezinski has an ally in the “butt-boy” controversy; blackface-defender Megyn Kelly.

The former “Today” host, who was pushed out this fall for saying that racial makeup was no big deal in an earlier era, said Thursday she had heard of the comments her former colleague made on “Morning Joe.”

On Wednesday’s show, Ms. Brzezinski called Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a “wannabe dictator’s butt boy,” remarks widely criticized and homophobic.

“I heard she apologized. I didn’t see the apology. I hope she’s forgiven,” she told the Daily Mail in an impromptu street interview in New York.

Ms. Brzezinski did not appear on Thursday’s “Morning Joe,” but the same network that fired Ms. Kelly had made no official response or even acknowledgment of the anti-gay remarks.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.