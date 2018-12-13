First lady Melania Trump has seen her popularity numbers drop by double-digit percentages in the past two months, according to a new CNN poll.

The telephone poll of 1,015 Americans showed 43 percent of respondents had a favorable opinion of the first lady, down from 54 percent when CNN last polled the question in early October.

Her “unfavorable opinion” rose as well, though not by as much, at 36 percent of respondents, up from 30 percent two months ago.

Mrs. Trump has maintained positive ratings for much of the year, peaking at 57 percent popularity in the May version of the poll. CNN noted that it came after she hosted her first state dinner — a sort of coming out for the publicity-shy Slovenian-born model.

The biggest decrease for Mrs. Trump came among liberals and white college-graduates — each down 17 percentage points since October.

The poll was taken by SSRS, an independent research company, Dec. 6-9 and has an error margin of 3.8 percentage points.





