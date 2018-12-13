GALLUP, N.M. (AP) - The teen mother of an 8-month-old girl who police say was shot in the face at a New Mexico motel is scheduled to appear in court next week.

Shayanne Nelson is expected to appear Wednesday before a state judge for a preliminary hearing on child abuse charges stemming from the shooting.

The 18-year-old Nelson told police she was in a Gallup, New Mexico, motel shower with her boyfriend Tyrell Bitsilly when her 3-year-old boy found a gun and accidentally shot the infant.

Gallup Police Capt. Marinda Spencer says the Gallup Indian Medical Center listed the infant in critical condition on Tuesday and police have not received any updates on her condition.

The 21-year-old Bitsilly also is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Gallup.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.