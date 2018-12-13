KENLY, N.C. (AP) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with first-degree murder and have found a body believed to be that of the victim.

News outlets report that the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old Kenneth Lamm of Wilson is charged in the death of 71-year-old Kathy Thomas of Kenly.

Deputies say they began investigating Thomas’ disappearance on Nov. 30.

The Wilson Times reported Thursday that the sheriff’s office found a body in a shallow grave on property said to belong to Lamm’s girlfriend. The body was being taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.

Lamm was charged Wednesday. He is being held in the Johnston County jail, and online records did not indicate whether he has an attorney.

