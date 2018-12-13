HONOLULU (AP) - The attorney representing a man who escaped from a Hawaii psychiatric hospital says his client wants to go to trial.

Attorney Michael Green says Randall Saito “wants to get his story out there.”

Saito appeared via video from a Honolulu jail Thursday to be arraigned in court on charges of escape and identity theft. Green pleaded not guilty on Saito’s behalf.

In November 2017, Saito walked out of Hawaii State Hospital, where he was sent in 1981 after he was found not guilty by reason of insanity for killing a woman. Saito was captured days later in Stockton, California.

Green told The Associated Press outside court that while the escape is a “foregone conclusion,” Saito wants to fight the identity theft charge. Prosecutors say Saito had fake IDs when he was arrested.





