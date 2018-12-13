BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Police in Vermont say they have identified two teens suspected of burning a man’s “Trump 2020” flag.

The Burlington Police Department said in a statement Wednesday the suspects are ages 14 and 15. The cases “were sent to an alternative justice program for an appropriate resolution.” Police haven’t identified the juveniles.

Gus Klein says the flag on the front porch of his Burlington home was destroyed last month. The incident received national attention, prompting President Donald Trump’s son, Eric, to tweet a message in support of Klein. Eric Trump later promised to send as many replacement flags as Klein needs.

Klein says he trusts the justice system will handle the case.

___

Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.