ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) - Police in upstate New York say one of three teenagers accused of stabbing a 24-year-old man was wanted on out-of-state warrants for murder and violating probation in connection with a rape.

The Post-Standard in Syracuse reports the suspects, ages 13, 15 and 16, were arrested and charged with first-degree gang assault and first-degree assault. Police haven’t released their names because they’re juveniles and authorities didn’t specify which suspect was wanted on warrants.

Police say the stabbing happened Friday in Ithaca. The man was airlifted to a hospital where he’s listed in critical but stable condition.

Police believe the suspects had some familiarity with each other.

The cases are being handling in youth court and Tompkins County Family Court.

___

Information from: The Post-Standard, http://www.syracuse.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.