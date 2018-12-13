MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Four U.S. Postal Service workers in Alabama are accused of stealing packages in connection with a marijuana distribution scheme.

News outlets report U.S. Attorney Richard W. Moore said this week that a grand jury indicted the four Mobile workers on federal charges in November.

Thirty-three-year-old Unterria J. Rogers, 26-year-old Devon Donald, 26-year-old Sade Martin and 25-year-old Shambria Hill were each indicted on charges including stealing mail entrusted to them for delivery.

Rogers also was indicted on charges of conspiring to distribute marijuana and possession of the drug with the intent to sell it.

It’s unclear if the four workers have lawyers who can comment on their behalf. Their employment status with the U.S. Postal Service also is unclear.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.