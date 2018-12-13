HARTFORD, Maine (AP) - Maine State Police are investigating the death of a woman in the town of Hartford.

Investigators say the body of 41-year-old Ana Cordeiro was discovered inside a home early Thursday.

Her boyfriend alerted police shortly after midnight by calling 911, and a state police spokesman says he’s cooperating with detectives.

The state medical examiner’s office in Augusta will perform an autopsy Thursday, and state police evidence technicians are at expected to remain at the home for most of the day.

The couple’s two children, ages 3 and 4, are being cared for away from the home.





