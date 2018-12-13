JOHNSTON, R.I. (AP) - Police in a Rhode Island town are investigating after stickers that target racial and religious groups were found twice.

The Providence Journal reports that the stickers reappeared in a neighborhood in Johnston on Wednesday. Similar stickers were removed from signs around the town last week.

Deputy Chief Joseph Razza says police are investigating and looking for the public’s help to find who is responsible.

Treasurer Seth Magaziner wrote on Twitter that the racist, anti-Semitic and Islamophobic stickers appearing in Johnston are appalling, and don’t represent the true spirit of the Rhode Island and Johnston he knows.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations also condemned the reappearance of the stickers.





