ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A Texas man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his convictions stemming from a 2017 robbery of a convenience store in San Miguel County.

Lane Michael Reed, 24, of Killeen had pleaded guilty this past summer to armed robbery, carjacking, and firearms charges.

He was sentenced Wednesday in Albuquerque.

Reed acknowledged during his plea hearing that he made away with $242 in the robbery, pointed guns at a store clerk and the business’ owner and demanded the owner give him the keys to his truck.

After the robbery, he has said fled in the truck at speeds as high as 140 miles per hour and fired gunshots at police officers who were pursuing him.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.