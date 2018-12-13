President Trump posted a video to Twitter on Thursday in which he accused the Democrats of being “absolute hypocrites” on border security and his wall, using clips from numerous high-profile Democrats to support his point.

In the clips, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, failed 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama all denounce illegal immigration, and Mrs. Clinton specifically brags about voting to keep immigrants out with barriers.

At a town-hall-style gathering, Mrs. Clinton says she helped push funding “to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in.”

Mr. Schumer says flatly that “Illegal immigration is wrong, plain and simple,” and Mr. Obama says that “we simply cannot allow people to pour into the United States undetected, undocumented, unchecked.”

Democrats have long said they favor border security and barriers while denouncing Mr. Trump’s wall as different to the point of being a betrayal of America itself.

Mr. Trump introduced the clips by saying of Democrats that “all along, they’ve been supporting walls and supporting fences and supporting all sorts of border security.

After the clips, he concludes that “they only don’t want to act because of me.”





