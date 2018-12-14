SEATTLE (AP) - Authorities say a 55-year-old man was killed and another man was critically injured when a bus crushed them as they were working on it in Seattle, officials said.
Kristin Tinsley of the Seattle Fire Department said the bus fell on the men when a jack gave out at a Les Schwab Tire Center in the Georgetown neighborhood.
KOMO-TV reports both men were transported to Harborview Medical Center.
Authorities say a 29-year-old man was in critical condition when he was transported.
The state Department of Labor and Industries is opening an investigation.
No other information was immediately available.
