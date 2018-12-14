BLUFF, Utah (AP) - Federal authorities used cellphone and email records to help identify a suspect in the death of a man who was shot in front of his wife and son while they looked for a lost pet near their home on the Navajo Nation.

Perry Maryboy was named in a criminal complaint filed this week. He’s facing a federal charge of second-degree murder. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

The shooting happened in April along a county road on tribal land south of Bluff, Utah.

Authorities say the victim’s wife in August spotted a vehicle that matched the suspect’s truck. Agents were able to trace the truck back to Maryboy and search warrants filed this fall turned up phone and email records that put him at the scene of the shooting.





