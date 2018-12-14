California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye left the Republican Party because of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

In an interview Thursday with CalMatters, a nonprofit news outlet, Justice Cantil-Sakauye explained she had been disillusioned with the direction Republicans are going in, but Justice Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings were the last straw.

The proceedings were drawn out after sexual assault allegations surfaced right before the Senate was scheduled to vote on the confirmation. Justice Kavanaugh vehemently denied all allegations and was ultimately elevated to the Supreme Court.

“I felt compelled to make a choice now. It better suits what I do and how I approach issues,” Justice Cantil-Sakauye said about her decision to register as a no-party-preference voter.

The judge also took issue with the administration’s immigration policies, according to the interview.

She sent a letter to the Justice Department and Homeland Security, urging them to stop the practice of arresting illegal immigrants in courthouses.

Justice Cantil-Sakauye was appointed by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2011 and is the first Filipina-American state Supreme Court justice.





