TOWNSHIP OF LA GRANGE, Wis. (AP) - Police say the death of two people in the Township of La Grange is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a woman was found lying outside a residence on Thursday morning, and a man’s body was found inside. Sheriff Scott Perkins told WEAU-TV that authorities believe the man killed the woman. The two weren’t immediately identified.

The La Crosse Tribune reports the residence was near an elementary school. Law enforcement officials advised the school to keep children indoors during the response to the scene.





