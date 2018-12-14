Editorials from around New England:

MASSACHUSETTS

Cape Cod Times

Dec. 12

Many of us have had the experience of a bird crashing into a window of our house, and the almost knee-jerk response to grab a shoe box, go outside, and make sure that it is OK. But what happens when that animal is a 100-pound turtle, a shark, or a whale? Who answers the call when those animals need assistance?

For years, the International Fund for Animal Welfare, based in Yarmouth, has been on the front lines of animal care, serving as the first-responders for creatures in distress. Those individual success stories have added up over the organization’s history, to the point that late last month, when the group released four dolphins off Sandwich’s Scussett Beach, it could celebrate the successful rehabilitation of its 5,000th animal.

The release seemed like a fitting capstone for an organization that started as the Cape Cod Stranding Network in 1998 and which has grown substantially in the intervening years. For nearly a decade, the Network did yeoman’s work with a shoestring staff, but in 2007, the group opted to merge with a larger parent organization, IFAW, and become the Marine Mammal Rescue and Research team. The group is part of a larger coalition of marine animal first responders throughout the Northeast, which according to IFAW’s website, covers the East Coast from Virginia up through Maine.

In fact, the Cape chapter is only one of more than a dozen IFAW groups scattered across the globe. The original IFAW grew out of a response to Canada’s brutal seal hunts. Today, in addition to rescuing animals, the organization advocates for their protection and seeks to defend their habitats.

The recent rescue provides a good case in point of how the team succeeds. In this case, four 7-foot, short-beaked dolphins, each weighing in at about 300 pounds, found themselves trapped in the mud flats off Wellfleet. Volunteers loaded up the equipment and sped out to the site, where they moved the animals first onto stretchers and eventually into waiting vehicles. Along the way, researchers took multiple medical readings to help them better understand the animals and their plight, and tagged one so that it could be tracked. The team then made the long trip to Sandwich, where the dolphins were released.

Certainly, not every IFAW story has a happy ending; rescued animals sometimes beach themselves again and end up becoming a very different statistic, but initial results suggest that the tagged dolphin, at the very least, has headed off toward Plymouth, and hopefully, safer waters.

IFAW is hardly alone in its mission; a wide variety of Cape organizations have been saving animals for years. From Wild Care in Eastham, whose mission centers on rehabilitating sick and injured animals and reducing the impact that humans have on wildlife, to Wildlife Care in Barnstable, which annually provides veterinary services to about 2,000 sick, injured and orphaned animals, and the National Marine Life Center in Buzzards Bay, which has served as a hospital for federally protected marine animals since 1995, there are literally hundreds of volunteers scouring Cape Cod’s beaches and lands to help mitigate the impact that humans and nature have on these animals, while also taking care of those that need immediate medical care.

Working together, these organizations and their associated teams of volunteers represent both the first and last line of defense for thousands of creatures that would otherwise perish. We may never fully roll back the negative impact that we humans have had on this planet, but thanks to the folks at IFAW and similarly minded organizations, we can at least know that someone is looking out for creatures that sometimes need a helping hand.

CONNECTICUT

Hartford Courant

Dec. 4

On December 14, 2012, at Sandy Hook Elementary School, the world changed.

Innocence was shattered. Dreams of what the future might look like were destroyed. The unthinkable became reality.

The tragedy in Newtown sent waves of pain to an unprepared world. No one was untouched: The mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, daughters, sons, wives, husbands and other family members whose lives were forever broken; the first responders who still carry the trauma of what they witnessed that day; friends and counselors who desperately tried to assuage the grief; men and women everywhere who simply didn’t know how to stop crying. The horror touched us all.

You didn’t have to know one of the parents, or someone who knew one of the parents, or someone who lived in Newtown, or someone from Connecticut. President Barack Obama that day captured the mood of Connecticut and the entire nation in a few words:

“These children are our children.”

The massacre in Newtown was beyond anything seen before and so became one of those moments that fundamentally changes our perception of the world, a moment that forever broadens the definition of horror and evil. Pearl Harbor. September 11. Before Sandy Hook there had been mass killings, but children? Six-year-olds?

The idea that an elementary school could be so violated was simply beyond imagination. Until it wasn’t. The idea that someone would choose children as a target for hatred and violence was unthinkable. Until it wasn’t. We pour so much of our hopes and dreams into our children that to stand witness to the loss of young lives was more than so many of us could bear.

But, in a testament to the power of resilience, that pain also held within it the seeds of healing. The depth of our hurt also reflected the power of our hope. When we grieve the loss of hope, we affirm hope. When we grieve the loss of love, we affirm love. And when we grieve the loss of life, of innocent life taken far too soon, we affirm life.

The memories of those who perished six years ago is with us today and always. We remember their smiles and their dreams. And we also remember the hope they stood for, the hope that no evil can ever destroy.

RHODE ISLAND

The Providence Journal

Dec. 13

It is encouraging that Rhode Island’s leaders, in striving to keep Hasbro in the state, are not making the mistakes they did with the Pawtucket Red Sox, whose millionaire owners decided to abandon the franchise’s loyal fans and grab more money in Massachusetts.

In that case, Gov. Gina Raimondo’s efforts to retain the business seemed lackluster, and the leaders of the legislature never seemed to be in the same room or on the same page with her when it came to forming strategy.

That’s decidedly not the story with Hasbro, the world’s second-largest toy company, which is looking to move to a more modern headquarters, possibly in Massachusetts.

Governor Raimondo has been on top of the issue, has spoken repeatedly with Brian Goldner, Hasbro’s chief executive officer, and this week held a session with House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio to discuss what the state can do to keep Hasbro in Rhode Island.

Mr. Mattiello, who had been at odds with the governor in the past, offered only effusive praise for her efforts.

“The governor has (done) a great job taking the lead on this … I have every confidence with her personal relationships and … with my assistance, the Senate president’s assistance, the governor is going to have all the tools and the equity to go forward and get this done on our behalf,” the speaker said on Tuesday.

This teamwork approach is heartening. Losing Hasbro, which has a global workforce of 5,000 people, would be a terrible blow to the state.

As Hasbro spokeswoman Julie Duffy has explained, the company is exploring several options for creating a new, more contemporary corporate headquarters, including creating a new corporate campus in the area.

The company is in the midst of change, increasingly shifting in the digital age from a toy company to an entertainment provider. It wants to attract and retain creative, brainy, well-educated workers. Arguably, it could do so in a more glitzy setting than its current location in Pawtucket.

As Governor Raimondo explained: “They are no longer just a toy maker. They are now more of an online company, a digital company, a digital gaming company, and so they are going to be hiring more people and different kinds of people. … If we want to keep them in Rhode Island, we have to help them meet their changing needs.”

Keeping Hasbro in Rhode Island is the key, even if its corporate headquarters were to move out of long-suffering Pawtucket.

Downtown Providence might offer many advantages in attracting a young and creative workforce, with its proximity to public transportation, highways, restaurants, cultural amenities, designers and universities. Friedrich St. Florian, probably the state’s best-known architect, notes that highly mobile professionals, who can work where they choose, have been “leaving the daily hassle of the major cities behind and seeking attractive mid-sized cities that offer a superior quality of life. These targeted cities are often college towns that offer cultural amenities, excellent restaurants, teaching hospitals and easy access to desirable recreational environments.”

It is not clear what incentives might persuade Hasbro to locate its new headquarters in Rhode Island. But it is certainly a good thing that the key players are sharing information and developing strategy together. Teamwork is vital.

MAINE

The Bangor Daily News

Dec. 13

Time magazine announced its annual “Person of the Year” this week, naming several killed, imprisoned or threatened journalists as the collective honorees for 2018.

The group, which Time dubbed “The Guardians,” includes the staff of the Capital Gazette, the Maryland newspaper where five staff members were shot and killed in June; slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi; Maria Ressa of the Rappler news website in the Philippines, which has come under legal fire after scrutinizing President Rodrigo Duterte; and two journalists imprisoned in Myanmar following their work reporting on the persecution of that country’s Muslim Rohingya minority.

Recognizing the important and sometimes perilous work done in pursuit of truth, both around the world and here at home, is a worthy topic for Time to address. And while giving this annual recognition to members of its own profession seems a tad self-serving at first glance, Time’s story accompanying the selection displays a necessary self-awareness - not only of the challenges and dangers facing this industry, but how we all can do better to earn and keep the public’s trust.

As part of its discussion of media trust in an age of fake news accusations and social media confusion, the Time article turns to Joy Mayer, the director of the Trusting News Project - an initiative from the Reynolds Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri working with newsrooms to understand and bolster consumer trust.

“People assume the worst about journalism,” says Mayer in the story. “They have all these assumptions that we pay our sources, that when we talk about anonymous sources, we don’t even know who those sources are. They’re surprised that we have ethics policies and that we have long discussions about which word to use or which photo to use.”

The Time author, Karl Vick, correctly asserts that news organizations, in fact, shoulder some of the blame here, in part because of a well-intentioned tendency to separate ourselves from the stories we tell. Even if we consider ourselves guardians of truth, we shouldn’t be constantly guarded from our readers.

The truth is, we can and should do a better job helping the community understand the reporting process - how we do our work and the rules by which we operate. Trust and engagement works both ways and in a time of increased scrutiny the light we seek to shine in the communities we cover should extend to our own process as well.

Local journalism, in particular, has an opportunity to be helpful on this front. Capital Gazette editor Rick Hutzell offered an especially good perspective to that effect.

“Freedom of the press starts at the local level,” Hutzell said. “At the national level nobody’s listening - they’re all shouting too much.”

Perhaps even more illuminating is Hutzell’s hesitance to be part of Time’s recognition all together.

“I hate being the story,” Hutzell said in an accompanying Time story focusing on his newsroom, noting it was his first interview since the day after the shooting.

Hutzell’s discomfort is one that other journalists should share, adhering to a charge to report the news without becoming the news. But for Hutzell and others, sometimes that isn’t a choice.

Time didn’t have to choose fellow journalists for the 2018 “Person of the Year,” and perhaps there was a tinge of media self-aggrandizement. But this year’s selection ultimately offers important insights into the challenges and responsibilities inherent in reporting the news in today’s information landscape, for readers and journalists.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

The Nashua Telegraph

Dec. 14

In an area as affluent as Greater Nashua, it is inexcusable to ask students to attend an antiquated school with “undulating” floors, inadequate plumbing and a lack of insulation.

In June, The Telegraph reported these conditions as some of those facing students and teachers at Elm Street Middle School.

The projected costs of upgrading the school to meet current standards is $50 million.

Now, city and school leaders are determining the best approach. Should they spend the $50 million to renovate Elm Street, or should they abandon it in favor of an entirely new structure?

Last week, Nashua Board of Aldermen member Rick Dowd announced the Joint Special School Building Committee (JSSBC) has officially selected a construction manager and an architect for the middle school project.

“We need to end up with a school that meets the educational challenges of a middle school going forward, as well as being mindful of cost,” Dowd said during a recent meeting.

“When we look at the cost of renovating Elm Street versus new, we’re not only looking at initial cost, but also 20 years from now. What is the difference in lifecycle cost between the two? It makes a huge difference because we anticipate that this school will be around for another 50 years, and the current school is 80 years old,” Dowd added.

It is still too early to say for sure which approach is better. However, officials said they already own the parcel of property on which they would build the proposed new school, which may play a factor in the decision.

We are glad Nashua officials realize the situation described at Elm Street is unacceptable for a school in the 21st century, particularly in a community that can afford to provide a better learning environment for its students.

VERMONT

The Caledonian-Record

Dec. 11

Despite our best efforts, we still have no idea what’s going on in our CCSU schools.

We know that a handful of teachers are frustrated with Superintendent Mat Forest. We know that those frustrations are based on vague but heartfelt charges that Forest is a bully. We know that the vitriol has exploded into the public consciousness and, as such, onto our front pages. And we know that some of the players are so hot, they recently asked for law enforcement to keep order at school meetings because some people say they don’t feel safe.

Oi vey.

Since one of the key jobs of our newsroom is to explain to readers what’s going on, we had a reporter sit down with a half-dozen of the most aggrieved teachers in an effort to quantify Forest’s climate of “bullying and intimidation.”

Honestly. Despite honest effort, specific grievances weren’t easy to discern.

Danville gym teacher Guy Pearce, for instance, pointed to a years-old exchange in which, during a school meeting, he proposed an International Baccalaureate program to attract students to Danville. Forest apparently wanted to discuss something else, and the two openly aired their disagreement.

The immediate question we had was. “what does IB have to do with gym class?”

Our takeaway was that these teachers clearly don’t like Superintendent Forest but (despite creative attempts by union reps) struggle to explain ‘why’ in a way that outsiders might appreciate.

Unfortunately the impassioned squabbles are now so public that we imagine they’ve entered the classroom. When professional educators allow feelings for their boss to interfere with teaching, we think it might be time to consider a career change. Otherwise we think the only path forward is for everyone to take a deep breath and a giant, mind-altering step back.

Perhaps embrace the teaching moment. “how to act like a professional.”

