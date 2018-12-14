TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida jury is deliberating whether to convict a woman accused of helping mastermind the killing of her husband nearly two decades ago.

Prosecutors and Denise Williams‘ defense attorneys gave closing statements Friday in a case that has resembled the plot of the Hollywood classic, “Double Indemnity.”

Brian Winchester testified he had an affair with Williams and killed her husband. He eventually married Williams but the relationship later soured.

Mike Williams disappeared in December 2000 while duck hunting near Tallahassee. It was speculated at the time that he drowned and his body was devoured by alligators. His buried body was found last year.

Ethan Way, an attorney for Denise Williams, maintained Winchester lied in order to get revenge and there was no other proof linking his client to the crime.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.