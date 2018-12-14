RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) - A Hamas official in the West Bank says Israeli forces have arrested dozens of Hamas activists, including lawmakers, in overnight raids.

The arrests come in the wake of a pair of deadly shootings this week believed to have been carried out by Hamas activists.

The Hamas official said on Friday that some 70 members have been arrested this week, including about 40 overnight. The official spoke on condition of anonymity fearing arrest by Israel.

The Israeli military on Friday confirmed the overnight arrests.

A Palestinian gunman on Thursday opened fire at a West Bank bus stop, killing two Israeli soldiers. Earlier this week, another gunman opened fire at another bus stop, wounding seven and causing the premature delivery of a baby that later died.





