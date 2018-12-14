DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a human skull in northeast Dickinson.
Stark County Sheriff Terry Oestreich tells KFYR-TV that the skull was found Tuesday. A forensics analysis determined it belonged to a white man in his teens to early 20s.
Maj. Fern Moser says the remains don’t look recent. Authorities are working to determine if the skull might be tied to any missing person case.
