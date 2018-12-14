ALBION, Ind. (AP) - A man who told investigators he fatally shot two people in northern Indiana while trying to retrieve a Prada purse worth nearly $10,000 has been convicted of murder.

A jury on Thursday found 36-year-old Michael Johnson of Fort Wayne guilty of charges including two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Johnson’s lawyer argued the state didn’t prove its case. Sentencing is Jan. 11.

Court records said Johnson told investigators he shot 30-year-old Justin Adams and 39-year-old Amanda Feldstein in March at an apartment complex in Ligonier (lihg-uh-NEER’). Johnson said two women accompanied him to get the purse under the guise of conducting a methamphetamine deal.

One of the women pleaded guilty in September to aiding attempted robbery and was sentenced to prison. The other is awaiting trial.





