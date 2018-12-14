ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A former North Carolina official guilty of conspiring to defraud the federal government cannot go on vacation to Puerto Rico this month.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports a federal judge on Tuesday denied the request by former Buncombe County assistant manager Jon Creighton, who is awaiting sentencing. Creighton pleaded guilty in October to accepting bribes in exchange for government contracts.

Former County manager Wanda Greene and assistant manager Mandy Stone are also charged in the scheme and have pleaded not guilty. A federal probe into county corruption also netted Greene’s son and former County Business Intelligence manager Michael Greene, who’s pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the federal government.

Creighton’s attorney requested his client be allowed to go on the vacation as non-refundable airfare and lodging had already been purchased.

