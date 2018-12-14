Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told new citizens sworn in Friday at the National Archives to let “liberty” be their guiding beacon, as they contribute to making the United States a more perfect union.

She said they can contribute to society “by first and foremost voting in elections,” as well as serving on juries.

“The heart of America would be its citizens,” Justice Ginsburg said. “We are a nation made strong by people like you.”

The associate justice is the daughter of an immigrant whose father came to America at 13 years old. She said her mother was born only four months after her grandparents arrived in the United States.

She told the new citizens the only difference between a bookkeeper in New York and a Supreme Court justice is “one generation.”

“The daughter and granddaughter of immigrants sits on the highest court in the land,” she said about herself.

This is not the first time she presided over a naturalization ceremony, as she did so in April. Other high court justices have also.

Thirty-one candidates from 26 different countries participated in Friday’s event, waving American flags in celebration of becoming new U.S. citizens after they took their oath.





