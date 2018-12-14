HARTFORD, Maine (AP) - Authorities say a Maine man charged in his girlfriend’s death is due in court.

State police charged 46-year-old Rondon Athayde with murder Thursday evening. He’s being held at the Oxford County Jail pending a court appearance on Friday.

Investigators say Athayde alerted police shortly after midnight Thursday in the town of Hartford.

Police arrived at the home to find the body of 41-year-old Ana Cordeiro.

Maine Public Safety Department spokesman Steve McCausland said the two are from Brazil and moved to Maine two years ago from Miami.

The state medical examiner’s office determined that the death was a homicide, but the cause death is not being released. The couple’s two children, ages 3 and 4, are in the care of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.





