By - Associated Press - Friday, December 14, 2018

CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police have charged a Pennsylvania man with drunken driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Authorities say 42-year-old Bruce C. Bryan of Chester was driving southbound on Governor Printz Boulevard in Claymont about 12:45 a.m. Friday when his SUV hit a 38-year-old Wilmington man.

Police say the victim was not carrying a light or reflective clothing. He was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital. His name has not been released.

Bryan was charged with DUI.


Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide