LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) - A 47-year-old Colorado man has pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide in the death of 13-year-old boy.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports that Richard Swanson, of Loveland, was subsequently sentenced Thursday by District Jude Carroll Michelle Brinegar to nine years in prison with five years’ mandatory parole to follow. He will also have to pay $6,000 in restitution.

Swanson apologized in court and said he will never forgive himself for what happened.

Authorities say Swanson struck and killed Gavin Myers on June 8 after veering off a road in Loveland.

The sentence was agreed upon by defense and prosecution attorneys.

Swanson had been charged with third-degree felony vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, DUI per se and careless driving causing death.

