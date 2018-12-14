MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) - A Montana man has pleaded guilty to killing two people whose bodies were dismembered and found in acid-filled tubs in a basement.

Augustus Standingrock pleaded guilty Friday to charges of deliberate homicide and accountability to deliberate homicide in the 2017 stabbing deaths of 15-year-old Marilyn Pickett and 24-year-old Jackson Wiles.

The Missoulian reports the surprise guilty plea allows the 27-year-old Standingrock to avoid the death penalty.

Standingrock’s co-defendant, Tiffanie Pierce, still faces charges of deliberate homicide. She has pleaded not guilty.

The bodies were discovered in the basement of Pierce’s Missoula home. Prosecutors say Standingrock and Pierce tried to dissolve the bodies in plastic tubs filled with chemicals.

Two days before his plea change, Standingrock had asked for a change of venue for his trial, saying the extensive media coverage likely tainted the potential jury pool.





