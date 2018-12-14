HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Federal law enforcement officials are offering a reward for the capture of a suspect in a North Carolina murder case.

News outlets report the U.S. Marshals Service is looking for 26-year-old Davonte Gary Redfern. Authorities say Redfern is wanted in Henderson County for first-degree murder, and is also wanted in Buncombe County for fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle and other charges.

The Marshals Service didn’t disclose the amount of the reward.

According to authorities, Redfern is suspected of shooting 28-year-old Tristan Kayne Edney of Hendersonville on the morning of Feb. 22. Edney was taken to Mission Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Redfern is considered armed and dangerous.





