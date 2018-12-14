JESSUP, Md. (AP) - Maryland’s corrections department says an inmate allegedly tried to sexually assault a correctional officer at the Patuxent Institution in Jessup.
The department said it happened early Friday morning, when a correctional officer was escorting an inmate assigned to kitchen duty.
According to the department, the officer says she was shoved into a closet by an inmate, where he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her.
The department says the correctional officer was taken to a local hospital for an examination and treatment. The department says she has subsequently identified her attacker.
The department says the incident remains under investigation.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.