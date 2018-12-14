LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) - A Louisiana city’s mayor says a “godly man” prevailed when the city’s former police chief avoided prison time despite being convicted of a felony.

The Advocate reports former Killian police Chief Dennis Hill pleaded no contest to felony malfeasance Thursday and was sentenced to a year in prison, all of which was suspended.

Killian Mayor Gillis Windham described Hill on Thursday as “our Mother Teresa in Killian” who “done very little wrong.”

Hill was accused of billing the city for overtime he didn’t work and misusing a town credit card while traveling out of state. Hill’s attorney Sherman Mack says his client has taken responsibility for an “unintentional act.”

Hill also was sentenced Thursday to a year of probation and ordered to repay the city about $1,000.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.