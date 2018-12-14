GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Cortez Seales had 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting, Filip Rebraca added 15 points and 13 rebounds, and North Dakota beat NAIA Mayville State 83-66 on Friday night.

Billy Brown had 14 points and Aanen Moody scored 11 for the Fighting Hawks (6-5), who shot 34 of 63 (54 percent) from the field.

North Dakota scored the first six points and led the entire way. Mayfield State trailed 32-28 on Creighton Pfau’s 3-pointer with 6:51 left in the first half. The Hawks pulled away with a 15-3 run and led by 16 shortly before the end of the first half.

The Comets cut the deficit to 55-49 on Michael Slaba’s jumper with 13:44 left but got no closer and the Hawks led by double digits for the final nine minutes.

Gorg Alhag scored 19 on 7-of-11 shooting and had six rebounds and seven assists for Mayville State. Eric Staebler added 12 points.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.