ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old child has died after being shot at a home in suburban Detroit.

Roseville police Chief James Berlin says the circumstances of the Friday morning shooting were under investigation and authorities were working to determine whether the wound was self-inflicted.

Police say the child was pronounced dead after being taken from the scene to a hospital. The name of the child wasn’t immediately released.


