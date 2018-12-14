BALTIMORE (AP) - Police in Maryland say a woman has been shot and killed inside a car near a state social services office in Baltimore.
The Baltimore Sun reports city police say officers responded Thursday to a reported shooting near the Harborview Family Investment Center and found the 25-year-old woman with several gunshot wounds.
Authorities have not released her identity. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.
Police Detective Nicole Monroe says the department is working to determine if the woman visited the center, which is a Maryland Department of Human Services social services office.
